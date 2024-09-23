The benefits of a four-day workweek according to a champion of the trend

Working five days a week has long been the corporate cultural norm. But some companies are exploring the option of letting employees work for days a week. shedding the tradition and exploring a four-day week. The chief executive of an organization that promotes the idea says they’re hoping to reduce workplace burnout and retain talent seeking a better work-life balance. Dale Whelehan is CEO of 4 Day Week Global, which coaches companies through the process of shortening their employees’ work hours. Whelehan says five-day workweeks weren’t designed for jobs requiring a lot of thinking and sitting, and that one less day doing that improves mental and physical health.

