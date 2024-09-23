Singapore opens its first ministerial graft trial in nearly half a century

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Singapore’s first minister corruption trial in nearly half a century has begun. Former Transport Minister S. Iswaran is battling charges in a rare scandal in the Asian financial hub known for its squeaky clean government. Iswaran faces 35 charges of accepting gifts valued at over $300,000. Singapore ministers are among the most well-paid in the world. His indictment is an embarrassment to the long-ruling People’s Action Party, which prides itself on a clean image. In a twist at the start of the trial, local media reported that prosecutors will now proceed with only five charges. It said prosecutors will apply for the remaining 30 charges to be taken into consideration for sentencing.

