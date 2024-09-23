Hello, I’m Johnny Cash’s statue: A monument to the singer is unveiled at the US Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) — Johnny Cash will soon be seen in the unlikeliest of venues, with a statue of the famed singer about to be unveiled at the U.S. Capitol. Congressional leaders, Arkansas lawmakers and members of the Cash family will be on hand Tuesday for the unveiling of a bronze statue in the likeness of the “Man in Black.” The Cash statue is the second figure Arkansas has sent to replace two existing ones representing the state at the U.S. Capitol. Another statue depicting civil rights leader Daisy Bates was unveiled at the Capitol earlier this year.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.