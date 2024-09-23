Australian woman detained in Turkey over alleged links to Kurdish insurgents

ISTANBUL (AP) — State-run media in Turkey says an Australian women has been arrested in Turkey over her alleged links to a Kurdish militant group. Cigdem Aslan, 51, is reported by the state-run Anadolu news agency to have been detained at Istanbul airport after an investigation found she was “actively involved in the Australian structure of the terrorist organization.” Anadolu did not specify the nature of her alleged involvement with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK. She was brought before a court and sent to prison awaiting trial. The PKK has fought an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984 that has led to tens of thousands of deaths.

