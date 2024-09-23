2 men plead guilty to providing fentanyl-laced heroin that killed prominent NYC transgender activist

NEW YORK (AP) — Two men have pleaded guilty to providing fentanyl-laced heroin that killed a prominent New York City transgender activist Cecilia Gentili earlier this year. Prosecutors say Michael Kuilan pleaded guilty a charge of distributing and possessing with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl in Brooklyn federal court Monday. Antonio Venti entered a similar guilty plea in July. Prosecutors say the men admitted they caused Gentili’s Feb. 6 death as a part of their plea deals. Gentili was a leading advocate for other transgender people, as well as sex workers and people with HIV. She also acted in the FX television series “Pose.”

