UN nations endorse a ‘Pact of the Future,’ and the body’s leader says it must be more than talk

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly has approved a blueprint to bring the world’s increasingly divided nations together to tackle 21st-century challenges. Those range from climate change and artificial intelligence to escalating conflicts and increasing inequality and poverty. The 42-page “Pact of the Future” challenges leaders of the 193 U.N member nations to turn promises into real actions that make a difference to the lives of the world’s more than 8 billion people. The pact was adopted at the opening of the two-day “Summit of the Future” called by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. He said the group was gathered to, as he put it, “bring multilateralism back from the brink.”

