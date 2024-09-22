Rival protesters clash in Bolivia as ex-President Evo Morales leads a march to the capital

EL ALTO, Bolivia (AP) — Bolivia’s pro-government supporters and security forces have confronted protesters loyal to former President Evo Morales in a street melee. It was the second such violent escalation this week as fears grew of further unrest in the Andean nation. The protesters and counterprotesters hurled firecrackers, small dynamite bombs and stones at each other across a dusty sprawl in the city of El Alto on Sunday, while riot police unleashed tear gas into the crowds. Health authorities say at least eight people were injured. The standoff — erupting while thousands of Bolivians supporting Morales continued a weeklong march to the capital— spoke to the depth of the schism in Bolivian politics ahead of next year’s presidential election.

