Case of Mexico’s 43 missing students persists among tens of thousands of disappearances

MEXICO CITY (AP) — All countries have crimes that resonate. Mexico’s is the disappearance of 43 students from a rural teacher’s college in 2014. Ten years later, it’s still not clear where the students from the Rural Normal School at Ayotzinapa are. Authorities believe they were killed, but have only turned up small bone fragments from three of them. The families, with the support of the school known for its radical activism, continue to demand justice. They maintain a lack of political will is responsible for not finding the truth. If it was a “state crime” as the current administration says, the government must know what happened and who is hiding information.

