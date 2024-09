MUMBAI, India (AP) — Rafiq Maqbool has been with The Associated Press for more than 20 years, covering conflict, politics, fashion shows, sports and everyday life. He has been based in Mumbai for the past several years. He always looks forward to photographing the annual Ganesh Festival.

