Seal marks her 50th birthday at a sanctuary. Sheba may be the oldest in captivity

LONDON (AP) — As gray seals go, Sheba is grayer than most. The grand dame of the Cornish Seal Sanctuary in England is being celebrated Saturday for her 50th birthday, far surpassing the lifespan of a seal in the wild and possibly being the oldest in captivity. Things weren’t looking bright for the young pup when she was rescued from a Cornwall beach in September 1974 with a head injury. But she bounced back and even though she wasn’t well enough to be released, she is marking a half century and is the longest-living creature at the sanctuary.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.