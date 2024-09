DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Israeli troops have raided the offices of the satellite news network Al Jazeera in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, ordering the bureau to shut down. Israeli troops entered the office early Sunday and told a reporter live on air it would be shut for 45 days. The move comes after Israel shut down Al Jazeera’s offices in Israel amid the Israel-Hamas war.

