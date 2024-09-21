Deadly bus accident claims lives of 3 Brazilian football players

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A bus carrying a Brazilian football team flipped on a road south of Rio de Janeiro. The accident happened on Saturday, killing three people and injuring at least six. Local media reported that the three dead were players from the Curitiba Crocodiles, who play American football. The players were headed to Rio de Janeiro for the country’s American football championship. The game was canceled following the deadly accident. Photos showed the damaged bus on its side in the middle of the road. The Crocodiles expressed their grief and asked for prayers and positive energy. The injured were being treated in a hospital. Local authorities said they would investigate the cause of the crash.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.