Woman whose firm was linked to the exploding pagers is under Hungarian protection, her mother says

ROME (AP) — The mother of the woman whose company was linked to thousands of pagers that exploded in Lebanon and Syria says her daughter is under the protection of the Hungarian secret services. Cristiana Bársony-Arcidiacono has not appeared publicly since the deadly simultaneous attack that targeted Hezbollah on Tuesday and has been widely blamed on Israel. She is listed as the CEO of Budapest-based BAC Consulting. The Taiwanese trademark holder of the pagers said BAC was responsible for the manufacture and design of the devices. Beatrix Bársony-Arcidiacono told The Associated Press on Friday that her daughter had received unspecified threats and “is currently in a safe place protected by the Hungarian secret services.”

