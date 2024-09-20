Oktoberfest is almost open. Beer lovers are lining up in Munich ahead of the ceremonial keg-tapping

MUNICH (AP) — Oktoberfest will open after the ceremonial keg-tapping by Munich Mayor Dieter Reiter when he inserts the tap into the first keg at noon on Saturday. The celebration runs through Oct. 6 in 18 large tents covering the fairground and is considered the world’s largest folk festival. Security this year includes stepped-up safety measures in the wake of a deadly knife attack in Solingen, a city roughly 470 kilometers northwest of Munich. Some 6 million visitors are expected over the festival’s 16 days and they can expect to shell out between 13.60 and 15.30 euros for a 1-liter mug of beer – that’s 33 liquid ounces.

