Rwanda begins vaccinations against mpox amid a call for more doses for Africa

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The African health agency says that Rwanda has started a vaccination campaign against mpox with 1,000 doses it obtained from Nigeria. Dr. Nicaise Ndembi from the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said vaccination started Tuesday targeting seven districts with high-risk populations who neighbor Congo. Congo has been at the epicenter of an outbreak on the African continent, where 2,912 new mpox cases and 14 new deaths have been recorded in the last one week, bringing the total number of cases to 6,105 with 738 deaths since the beginning of the year.

