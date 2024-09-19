Murder charge reinstated against ex-trooper in chase that killed girl, 11

NEW YORK (AP) — An appeals court has reinstated a murder charge against a New York state trooper in the death of an 11-year-old girl during a high-speed chase. The ruling came Thursday in the case against retired officer Christopher Baldner. He also faces manslaughter and other charges stemming from the December 2020 chase and the ensuing crash that killed Monica Goods. The appeals court says witnesses told a grand jury that after Monica’s father drove off from a traffic stop, Baldner pursued and twice rammed the family’s SUV. The vehicle overturned, and Monica was killed. A trial-level judge dismissed the murder charge last year. Baldner’s union says he’ll try to appeal to the state’s highest court.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.