A couple found the Kentucky highway shooter’s remains by being bounty hunters for a week, they say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — It was a married couple who discovered remains that authorities believe were a man who opened fire on a Kentucky highway. The couple says the community’s concerns led them to spend days in rugged terrain looking for the shooter. Kentucky State Police credited Fred and Sheila McCoy with helping investigators find what they believe are the remains of Joseph Couch. The McCoys typically spend their retired days creating YouTube videos about the Hatfield-McCoy feud. Couch is suspected of firing at vehicles on Interstate 75 on Sept. 7, wounding five people, before he went missing. Teams of searchers covered tens of thousands of forest land acres since the shooting.

