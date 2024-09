YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The San Luis Police Department (SLPD) is asking the public for any information on 15-year-old Elizabeth Peralta Nunez.

Nunez was last seen by her mom on September 13, 2024, after being dropped off at school.

Police believe Nunez is in the Yuma area but have no other leads.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call SLPD at (928) 341-2420.