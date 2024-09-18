Skip to Content
Bodies of 3 people found dead after structure fire in unincorporated community

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (AP) — Three people have been found dead Wednesday after an early-morning structure fire at an unincorporated community near Buckeye, authorities said.

The fire was reported around 4:30 a.m. in Arlington, which is 12 miles (19 kilometers) southwest of Buckeye, Maricopa County Sheriff’s officials said.

News helicopters showed footage of a structure smoldering with half of it burned down.

Sheriff’s officials didn’t immediately release any information about the victims or a possible cause of the fire.

Arlington is 43 miles (69 kilometers) west of Phoenix and had a population of about 150 as of 2020.

The Associated Press

