Yuma County Elections Services and Recorder’s Office agreement ending

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Recorder's Office will lose oversight of Election Services by the end of the year. In the latest Yuma County board meeting, supervisors voted unanimously to end the intergovernmental agreement between the Recorder’s Office and Election Services.



This means Election Services will be overseen by the County Administrator rather than the Recorder.

Yuma County Supervisor Darren Simmons, who is part of the elections advisory committee. Explains what the Recorder would mainly focus on after December 15th.



“You know they are legally registered in the county, you know they still handle the registration and everything,” Darren Simmons, Yuma County Board Of Supervisors District 3 said.

We also spoke with both candidates for Yuma County Recorder about what they thought of the new change.

“All my voter fraud experience I did it without being part of being an elected official so its not going to slow me down, this isn’t going to stop me," David Lara, (R) Yuma County Recorder Candidate said.

"If elected I welcome the partnership... So I kind of like the involvement of the hands on administration," Emilia Cortes, (D) Yuma County Recorder Candidate said.