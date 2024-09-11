Tracking gusty winds and a big cooling trend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - An Air Quality Alert is now in effect due to increased fine particle pollution from wildfire smoke from southern California.

This will remain in effect for parts of Imperial and Riverside counties until 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Gusty winds, 20-30 MPH, are expected around the Desert Southwest tonight.

Winds will be lighter by tomorrow, but still breezy during the evening hours with gusts up to 20 MPH.

Smoke has decreased in the area, but our future smoke outlook shows we will see more of that smoke later tonight and into tomorrow morning as wind increases from the west.

This current lower pressure system is responsible for the stronger winds, but also the big cooldown headed our way.

High temperatures will drop into the lower 100s for Thursday as a cooling trend continues.

Another weather system will move through the region over the weekend, which will drastically drop our temperatures bringing our highs into the low 90s by Monday.

Also, tracking tropical moisture toward our east increases moisture levels with greater rain chances this weekend. There is still some uncertainty, but it is something I will be tracking and bring more details as the days get closer.