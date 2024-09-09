Skip to Content
News

Ongoing heat continues to kick off the week

Weather Authority/ KYMA
By
today at 3:44 PM
Published 3:30 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Excessive Heat WARNING has been EXTENDED yet again for parts of the Desert Southwest.

Those included in this ongoing heat warning still have major heat risks and highs up to 115 degrees through Tuesday.

An Air Quality Alert is also issued for the Imperial Valley due to high levels of ozone (smog).

This will go into effect Tuesday at 7 A.M. until 8 P.M.

High pressure will continue to sit over the Desert Southwest, keeping our temperatures above-normal through Tuesday.

However, an incoming lower pressure system to our north will bring in gustier winds with gusts of 20-30 MPH by Wednesday.

Noticeably cooler temperatures will move in the days ahead, with highs dropping into the low 100s by Thursday with an even bigger cooldown for next week.

We may finally see our first double-digit high temperatures with highs in the 90s by Monday!

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content