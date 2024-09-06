Skip to Content
Yuma hits 100 degrees for 100 days in a row, breaking a record

Weather Authority/ KYMA
today at 9:05 PM
Published 9:37 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - NEW RECORD!!!!!! Yuma broke a record with 100 consecutive days at or above 100°F. The previous record was 99 days in 2006 and 1949.

Let's see how long this streak will last. I'm not tracking this streak to end anytime soon.

Plus, we can't forget about the recent record of being the HOTTEST summer recorded for Yuma.

Meteorological summer 2024 (Jun-Jul-Aug) ended as the HOTTEST in the period for Yuma since 1878 based on the average daily temperature.

Yuma even made a tie for being the 5th warmest in August since 1878.

In fact, every long-term reporting station in Arizona also fell in the top 10 warmest.

Article Topic Follows: News

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

