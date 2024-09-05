Rams CB Darious Williams goes on injured reserve before season opener with hamstring problem

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Rams cornerback Darious Williams has been placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

The Rams made the move Thursday, sidelining their probable starting defensive back for at least four games. Los Angeles opens the regular season Sunday night in Detroit.

Williams re-signed with the Rams in the offseason after two years with Jacksonville. He injured his hamstring in the second practice of training camp and had been largely sidelined since then, but the veteran practiced on a limited basis Wednesday.

Williams was a starter on the Rams’ Super Bowl championship team during the 2021-22 season, his fourth with the Rams after joining the team as an undrafted rookie in 2018. He parlayed his success into a three-year, $30 million deal with the Jaguars, who released him in March after he made 29 starts in two seasons. Williams had four interceptions last season.

Williams rejoined with the Rams eight days after Jacksonville released him. Los Angeles also signed cornerback Tre’Davious White and safety Kam Curl in a thorough overhaul of its secondary.

But Williams is now out until October, and backup Cobie Durant also was limited in practice this week by a hamstring injury. If Durant can’t play against the Lions, Los Angeles likely will have to turn to undrafted rookies Josh Wallace or Charles Woods at cornerback.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL