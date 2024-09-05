Karlie Samuelson scores 19, Mystics’ playoff push continues with 90-77 victory over Mercury

PHOENIX (AP) — Karlie Samuelson came off the bench to score 19 points and the Washington Mystics continued their late-season playoff push with a 90-77 victory over the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday night.

Washington (11-23), which opened the season with 12 straight losses, has won five of its last six to pull a half-game behind the Chicago Sky and Atlanta Dream for the final spot in the postseason.

Phoenix (17-18) won just once in a five-game homestand, beating Atlanta 74-66 on Tuesday to clinch a playoff spot.

Samuelson made all six of her shots from the floor, five of them 3-pointers, and 2 of 3 free throws for the Mystics. Brittney Sykes and Julie Vanloo scored 14 and 13, respectively. Emily Engstler added 10 points as the Mystics’ reserves outscored their counterparts 44-24.

Brittney Griner had 15 points and five rebounds to pace the Mercury. Natasha Cloud had 13 and reserve Monique Billings added 10. Kahleah Copper, the league’s third-leading scorer at 22.2 points per game, had three points after three quarters and finished with 11.

Samuelson scored seven in the first quarter and the Mystics sank 4 of 7 shots from 3-point range to take a 24-15 lead. Washington had an 8-0 advantage in points off turnovers.

Stefanie Dolson and Ariel Atkins hit jumpers to open the second quarter and Washington led by double figures. Samuelson scored 13 in the first half with three her 3-pointers and the Mystics rolled to a 50-32 advantage at the break.

Sykes had layups on both ends of a Samuelson 3-pointer as the Mystics scored the first seven points of the third quarter to move ahead by 25. Washington forced 15 turnovers, had a 20-2 scoring edge on miscues and led 75-53 after three quarters.

Phoenix, which got no closer than the final score in the final period, won both previous matchups with the Mystics this season.

