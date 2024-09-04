GoGold lighting and walk for child center

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - An even to raise awareness for families experiencing a childhood cancer diagnosis took place Wednesday night.

The second annual GoGold lighting and walk took place this evening.

As part of the event, the Foundation of Yuma Regional Medical lit up the hospital, the Cancer Center and the Foothills complex.

The founder of the Advokate foundation and mother of Kate Campa, Lili Campa, shares how this event is meant to help families.

“I think us parents who have lost a child anything that we can do to continue to remember them just means everything to us, it brings us hope and it brings the advocacy and the education piece into our Yuma County community," said Camp.

The Foundation of YRMC and Advokate will hold more events this month to raise money for the Pedatric Oncology Support Fund and Childhood Cancer