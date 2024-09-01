Linda Deutsch, AP trial writer who had front row to courtroom history, dies at 80
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Linda Deutsch, AP trial writer who had front row to courtroom history, dies at 80.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Linda Deutsch, AP trial writer who had front row to courtroom history, dies at 80.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.