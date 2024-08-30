Robles, Rodríguez propel Mariners to 9-5 victory over Angels, spoiling Aldegheri’s debut

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Victor Robles had three hits and drove in two runs, Julio Rodríguez homered for the first time since coming off the injured list and the Seattle Mariners opened a 10-game road trip with a 9-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night.

The Mariners scored five times in the first to ruin the debut of Angels’ left-hander Samuel Aldegheri, who became the first player born and raised in Italy to pitch in a major league game.

Aldegheri (0-1) ended up giving up seven runs — only two earned — on six hits with two walks and three strikeouts in five innings. Aldegheri, called up from Double-A Rocket City on Friday, was acquired last month in the trade that sent closer Carlos Estévez to Philadelphia.

George Kirby (10-10) allowed five runs in 5 2/3 innings for the Mariners, who have won four of five.

Taylor Ward, Mickey Moniak and Brandon Drury had solo shots for Los Angeles, which has dropped eight of nine. The Halos are 55-80, the fourth-worst record in franchise history after 135 games.

The Mariners sent 11 to the plate in the first inning. With runners on second and third with two outs, it looked like Aldegheri was going to get out of the inning when Jorge Polanco hit a line drive at Zach Neto. However, it went off the Angels shortstop’s glove, and two runs scored.

Mitch Garver’s bases-loaded double down the left-field line drove in two more. Robles, the ninth batter in the inning, followed with an RBI base hit to center to make it 5-0.

The Angels responded with two in the bottom of the first. Ward had the fourth leadoff homer of his career and Nolan Schanuel hit a sacrifice fly to drive in Neto.

Rodríguez extended Seattle’s lead to 7-2 with a two-run shot in the fourth. It was his 13th homer of the season, but first since July 20. Rodríguez missed 16 games from July 23 through Aug. 11 due to a right high ankle sprain.

Moniak and Drury went deep to lead off the fifth. It is the fifth time this season the Angels have had back-to-back homers. Los Angeles got within 7-5 on Drury’s RBI single.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: RHP Ryan Miller left during the eighth inning with a bruised left calf after taking a line drive from from Randy Arozarena off his leg. … RHP Carson Fulmer was placed on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to Tuesday, due to right elbow inflammation.

UP NEXT

Mariners: RHP Bryan Woo (6-2, 2.05 ERA) has allowed one run or fewer in nine of his 16 starts this season.

Angels: LHP Tyler Anderson (10-12, 3.41 ERA) faces Seattle for the third time this season.

