Suspect connected to water tank truck smuggling arrested

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The remaining fugitive tied to the water truck human smuggling attempt that happened last year in Yuma is now behind bars.

A water tank truck was found to have migrants hidden inside in the middle of the day last October.

Agents stopped this water truck on Avenue A and 8h Street where they found 22 migrants hidden inside the tank of the truck.

U.S. Border patrol says the last suspect wanted was arrested at the Calexico Port of Entry.

It’s not known exactly when the arrest happened but Border Patrol posted the news on social media this week.

Agents say the arrest was a joint effort between border patrol, the S.S. Marshalls, Homeland security and the government of Mexico.