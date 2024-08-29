Dodgers survive hitless night by Shohei Ohtani to beat the Orioles 6-3 for 80th victory of season

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bobby Miller gave up two hits in five strong innings and the Los Angeles Dodgers survived an 0-for-5 outing by Shohei Ohtani to beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-3 on Thursday night, taking two of three in the interleague matchup between two of baseball’s best teams.

Every Dodger except Ohtani had a hit as the team rapped out 14 hits while winning for the eighth time in 10 games.

The Japanese superstar flied out four times and was retired on a called third strike one night after he hit his 42nd home run and stole his 41st and 42nd bases.

The Dodgers went 7-2 on their nine-game homestand against Seattle, Tampa Bay and Baltimore. They stretched their NL West lead to four games after Arizona and San Diego lost and are the first team in baseball to win 80 games.

“Playing against teams that are in pennant races we showed well,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “Guys are understanding this is the time to lock it in and they’re doing so.”

Miller (2-3) allowed three runs, struck out three and walked three to earn his first win since March 29. He has been nursing a tweaked left knee but said there’s “no worries on that.”

Evan Phillips pitched the ninth to earn his 17th save.

The Dodgers put up four runs on five hits in the fourth, extending their lead to 5-0.

Chris Taylor singled and Gavin Lux had a ground-rule double to open the inning before both scored on Austin Barnes’ RBI double in his first game back from the injured list. Barnes scored on Mookie Betts’ single. Burch Smith came on and gave up an RBI single to Miguel Rojas.

“It’s a tough lineup to pitch against, a tough team to punch out,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “There was some soft contact in there that kind of led to a couple runs, but I thought we did a nice job out of the bullpen. We just didn’t have enough offense tonight.”

The Orioles closed to 5-3 in the fifth on Colton Cowser’s three-run shot, just their second hit of the game. Cowser is the 10th rookie in team history to hit 20 homers in a season. They finished with four hits.

“Just one bad pitch. Unfortunately, it’s over the fence,” Miller said. “I wouldn’t have faced him if I didn’t walk the guy before.”

Baltimore loaded the bases in the seventh off reliever Daniel Hudson. After two quick outs, he gave up a single to Jackson Holliday and back-to-back walks to Cowser and Adley Rutschman. Blake Treinen came in and got All-Star Gunnar Henderson on a swinging strikeout.

“This was a big homestand for us playing three really quality teams,” Treinen said. “It shows a lot about ourselves.”

The Dodgers loaded the bases in the eighth and Tommy Edman’s sacrifice fly with two outs extended their lead to 6-3.

Orioles starter Cade Povich (1-7) gave up five runs and a career-high 10 hits, struck out three and walked one.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: RHP Zach Eflin (shoulder) could be in line to start Sunday at Colorado. … LHP Danny Coulombe (biceps) has resumed throwing off the mound.

Dodgers: 1B Freddie Freeman returns Friday at Ariziona after missing three games to rest his broken right middle finger.

UP NEXT

Orioles: RHP Albert Suárez (6-4, 3.18 ERA) makes his first start at Colorado since 2017 on Friday.

Dodgers: LHP Clayton Kershaw (2-2, 3.72) starts Friday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB