Chargers continue upgrading roster by acquiring QB Taylor Heinicke from Falcons

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz has not been content to stand pat with seeing how his roster develops, especially when it comes to quarterback.

The Chargers finalized their trade with Atlanta for Taylor Heinicke on Thursday for a conditional sixth-round draft pick in 2025 based on playing time.

Since the start of training camp, Hortiz signed nine players, traded for two and made a waiver claim as he looks to mold the best 53-man roster going into the Sept. 8 opener against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Hortiz is in his first year as GM after Tom Telesco was fired toward the end of last season. Telesco — who was hired by the Raiders during the offseason — had been the Bolts’ GM since 2013.

Coach Jim Harbaugh said his father, Jack Harbaugh, came up with the nickname “Chef Hortiz” after seeing the moves he has made.

“Just seeing the ingredients he has added and mixed in with this football team is outstanding,” Jim Harbaugh said.

Heinicke gives the Chargers a veteran starter in case Justin Herbert goes down with an injury. Herbert missed two weeks during training camp because of an injury to the plantar fascia in his right foot. He missed the final four games last season because of a finger injury on his throwing hand.

Herbert returned to practice last week and remains on pace to start the opener.

“I like him and his body of work,” Harbaugh said of Heinicke. “When he quarterbacks a team they are competitive. He throws with good accuracy and plays his game.”

To make room for Heinicke and defensive back Elijah Molden, who was acquired from Tennessee on Wednesday, the Chargers released safety Tony Jefferson and waived running back Jaret Patterson.

The addition of Heinicke and watching Easton Stick throughout the preseason impressed on Harbaugh that one template cannot suit all his quarterbacks. That has changed his approach going into the season.

“The backup quarterback here with the Chargers behind Justin, we have got to coach them separately,” Harbaugh said. “You can’t try to replicate Justin and what he does in every way. You have to get out of your mind what he can and does do and concentrate on doing your game.

“We’re not doing Easton any favors by coaching him the same way as Justin. They have to play their game and have a game plan that fits them to play winning football.”

Stick started four games last season after Herbert’s injury and got the majority of playing time at quarterback during the preseason. Despite the increased snaps, he didn’t show any signs of progress. Stick had a 46.2 passer rating and committed four turnovers (three interceptions, one fumble) during the preseason where he played eight of the 12 quarters.

Stick’s best play in the preseason was a 78-yard touchdown pass to Simi Fehoko during the second quarter of last Saturday’s 26-19 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

This will be Heinicke’s fifth team in seven seasons. He has started 29 games during his career with his greatest success coming in Washington in 2021. He started 15 games with 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions as Washington won the NFC East.

Heinicke signed with Atlanta as a free agent last season and started five games. His future with the Falcons was in doubt though after the Falcons signed Kirk Cousins during free agency and drafted Michael Penix Jr. in the first round.

