Two candidates running for Yuma County Assessor

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - There are two candidates running for Yuma County Assessor: Brian De La Hoya and Steve Seale in this general election after winning their party’s primary. 

De La Hoya works as a peer mentor for high school sctudents as an AVID tutor and says that they knows what people needs are as he is heavily involved in his community, San Luis. 

Seale shared with me his professional experience makes him the best qualified for the job as he has a background in valuation of houeses.

They both said their goal if elected is to inform the community in regards to finances and are readily available for anyone who may need help. 

