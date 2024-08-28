Popular RC Car items can cause fires

YUMA Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Fire Department says that over the years lithium-ion polymer batteries have been the cause of multiple fires.

“They’re great for providing long-lasting high power but they can be dangerous if they’re not stored or handled properly," said Eddie Ramirez, the owner of Fast Eddie's RC Hobbies.

YFD says that about half a dozen fires it responded to over the last two years have been caused by these batteries.

Whether it's due to improper storage or charging, these batteries can catch on fire without the proper care.

“Charging your batteries is also very important on how you charge them you want to make sure that you’re using the proper charger for your batteries and the charger is set on the proper setting for those batteries," said Ramirez.

YFD explains how to properly secure these batteries while they are being charged.

“When you’re charging them you want to have them in a charging bag, it's this container and it's like a fire-resistant material, the battery may still catch on fire but the bag will somewhat contain it," said Kris Leon the Fire Captain for YFD.

YFD also shares that the best way of getting rid of these batteries is at the city of Yuma’s household hazardous waste collection day on Saturday September 14.

“Any county resident can go drop off their old lithium-ion polymer, nickel-metal hydride, any batters that you have you can dispose of them safely there and it’s at no cost to the citizen," said Captain Leon.

YFD says that you can also properly dispose of these batteries at Fast Eddie’s RC Hobbies and even best buy.