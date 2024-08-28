Skip to Content
Imperial County to hold groundbreaking ceremony for electric vehicle infrastructure project

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County will celebrate the beginning of electric vehicle infrastructure and paving projects at Meadows Union School District.

The Meadows Paving and Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Project Ceremony will take place at Meadows Union High School District (2059 Bowker Rd., El Centro, CA) on September 4.

Guest speakers from Meadows Union School District and AB617 Community Steering Committee Members will be in attendence.

