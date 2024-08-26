Meet and Greet for new Executive Director for the Chamber of Commerce

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A meet and greet with the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce's new executive director.

Carrie Laragoza was born and raised in Yuma and has previously been an executive director for Adult Literacy Plus.

She’s also been the director for the Arizona at Work Workforce Development Program.

Laragoza shares how the event allows her to connect with local businesses and local leaders

“Anytime we’re able to host an event like this I think it’s just a really great opportunity to grow the business community and bring awareness to what it is we do here in Yuma," said Laragoza.

Along with her experience Larazoga says she is excited to bring her love of the community and show the state what Yuma has to offer.