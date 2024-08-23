Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani becomes fastest player in MLB history to get to 40 homers and 40 stolen bases.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani becomes fastest player in MLB history to get to 40 homers and 40 stolen bases.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani becomes fastest player in MLB history to get to 40 homers and 40 stolen bases.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.