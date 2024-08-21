Pitching woes continue for the Dodgers, who own narrow NL West lead despite injuries

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers finally have their hitters healthy. Now, the NL West leaders need their pitching staff to follow suit.

Right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto tossed a two-inning simulated game Wednesday. He’s been out with right triceps tightness since mid-July. The 25-year-old is 6-2 with a 2.92 ERA in 14 starts during his first major league season after signing a $325 million, 12-year deal.

“The feeling was pretty good,” Yamamoto said through a translator. “Everything is starting to come all together.”

Manager Dave Roberts called it “a very positive day for Yoshinobu.” He said in the next five days Yamamoto will throw three innings and then complete a rehab assignment.

“The ball was coming out of his hand with a lot of life,” Roberts said. “It seems like he’s healthy. As long as he recovers well, then we start homing in on the command and all that other stuff.”

With the team clinging to a slim division lead, the Dodgers would welcome Yamamato’s return in order for him to have an impact in October.

“It’s one thing at a time,” the Japanese pitcher said. “I’m going to throw some games in September and then let’s see.”

Starter Tyler Glasnow went on the 15-day injured list with right elbow tendinitis last week. He has yet to begin playing catch. Until he does, there’s no clear timeline for the 30-year-old right-hander.

“He was fighting to stay off the IL,” Roberts said. “I know he’s probably frustrated, but you got to listen to your body.”

The staff has been hit hard this season, with no fewer than four pitchers requiring Tommy John surgery. The latest was rookie River Ryan, who joins Tony Gonsolin, Emmet Sheehan and Kyle Hurt. Ryan was in the rotation because of all the sidelined starters. Now, he’ll likely miss all of the 2025 season. Dustin May is out this season because of flexor tendon and esophageal surgery.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb