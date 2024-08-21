Charles moves into 2nd on WNBA scoring list while leading Dream past Mercury 72-63

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Tina Charles became the second all-time leading scorer in WNBA history while posting 12 points and 17 rebounds, and the Atlanta Dream defeated the Phoenix Mercury 72-63 on Wednesday night.

Allisha Gray had 21 points and Rhyne Howard 19 to lead the Dream (10-17), who won their season-best third straight after going into the Olympic break on an eight-game losing streak.

Charles, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2010 draft out of UConn, opened the fourth-quarter scoring with a 3-pointer from the top of the key that moved her past Tina Thompson’s 7,488 points. Charles’ 7,491 points are more than 3,000 behind Diana Taurasi (10,500), who was held to a late 3-pointer in this game.

Charles’ basket broke a 48-48 tie and started a 17-2 run that broke the game open. Reserve Maya Caldwell had all six of her points following Charles’ 3.

Gray had a jumper and two free throws that made it 65-50 with 5:26 to play. When they beat the Sun on Sunday, the Dream opened the fourth quarter with a 19-2 run.

Kahleah Copper led the Mercury (15-14) with 22 points and Brittney Griner had 14. The Mercury were outrebounded 47-33, including 16-3 on the offensive end.

Atlanta held Phoenix to 2 of 15 shooting with five turnovers in the first quarter to race to a 19-6 lead.

The Dream went cold in the second quarter missing their first 11 shots and back-to-back baskets by Copper gave Phoenix at 25-24 lead. Gray then made a pair of 3s and Howard had another to help the Dream take a 34-26 halftime lead.

Atlanta’s streak came against Seattle, Connecticut and the Mercury, all teams with winning records and in playoff position down the stretch. Now Atlanta is a game back of the final playoff spot and plays host to Phoenix again on Friday.

