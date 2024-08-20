Skip to Content
Tracking higher humidity with rain and storm chances for Wednesday

Weather Authority/ KYMA
By
today at 3:30 PM
Published 3:21 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Excessive Heat is back, and major heat risks will be a concern this afternoon and evening.

An Excessive Heat Warning is NOW in effect until 8 p.m. TONIGHT for parts of Yuma and Imperial Counties.

Our current weather pattern setup with a ridge off toward the east will steer monsoonal moisture into the area on Wednesday.

This extra moisture will increase our dew points into the 60s and 70s with greater chances for rain.

The greatest chances for storms to develop will begin to move in Wednesday morning, with more chances being possible in the afternoon and evening.

Keep in mind, any near by or storms that develop heavy rainfall, lightning, strong winds, and blowing dust are all possible.

The extra moisture will cool down our temperatures, but it will be very muggy making us feel hotter and sticky.

Thankfully, I am tracking drier conditions and near-average temperatures later in the week.

