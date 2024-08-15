Skip to Content
News

Border Patrol speaks on how heat affects migrant encounters

KYMA
By
Published 11:28 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - With temperatures still on the rise, U.S. Border Patrol shared with us how the brutal temperatures have played a role in their role and how many of those making the trip underestimate the desert. 

According to the Yuma Sector, in the month of July they saw five rescues and this fiscal year, they had seven migrant related deaths.

Chief Patrol Agent, Sean McGoffin said one of the things many migrants underestimate is the strength of the water current and how the sun beats down really hard in our area. 

We visited the border Thursday morning, and there were no migrants there but there were tens of water bottle caps all spread across the dirt floor. 

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content