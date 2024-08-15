Border Patrol speaks on how heat affects migrant encounters

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - With temperatures still on the rise, U.S. Border Patrol shared with us how the brutal temperatures have played a role in their role and how many of those making the trip underestimate the desert.

According to the Yuma Sector, in the month of July they saw five rescues and this fiscal year, they had seven migrant related deaths.

Chief Patrol Agent, Sean McGoffin said one of the things many migrants underestimate is the strength of the water current and how the sun beats down really hard in our area.

We visited the border Thursday morning, and there were no migrants there but there were tens of water bottle caps all spread across the dirt floor.