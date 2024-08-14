University of Arizona’s new provost is leaving to return to his old job at the University of Florida

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — University of Arizona Provost Joseph Glover, who was hired in April and began work in July, has announced that he’s leaving his new job and will return to his old one at the University of Florida.

Glover previously worked 15 years at Florida. He also was the school’s senior vice president of academic affairs.

In an email Tuesday to Arizona students and employees, Glover wrote that he’s returning to his old provost position at Florida at the request of its interim president, Kent Fuchs, who “asked me to lend my expertise in support of the university.”

Scott Angle, Florida’s current provost, has served in the role since January. He plans to step down Sept. 6 and return to his position as senior vice president for agriculture and natural resources.

Arizona hired Suresh Garimella, president of the University of Vermont since 2019, as its new leader last week.

Officials said the school will appoint an interim provost in the coming weeks.

Glover said he will work with university leadership to support his successor and “ensure a smooth transition.”