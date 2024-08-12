Arizona county canvass starts recount process in tight Democratic primary in US House race

Associated Press/Report for America

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s most populous county certified its primary election results Monday, setting in motion a recount for the Democratic nomination in an open congressional district where 42 votes separate the top contenders.

The certification by the five-member Maricopa County Board of Supervisors formally is known as a canvass. The largely ministerial step is required before Secretary of State Adrian Fontes’ office can conduct a recount in the 3rd Congressional District.

Former Phoenix City Council member Yassamin Ansari is leading over former state lawmaker Raquel Terán by less than .5 percentage points — the margin that triggers a recount under Arizona law.

Fontes’ office now must confirm the need for a recount, then petition the Maricopa County Superior Court to authorize it.

Whoever wins the Democratic bid will face Republican Jeff Zink in the November general election for the open seat that leans Democratic and encompasses parts of Phoenix. It was left vacant when U.S. Rep Ruben Gallego decided to seek the U.S. Senate seat. He’ll face Republican Kari Lake in November.

Gabriel Sandoval is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.