Coach Prime holds combative news conference as he prepares for his second season at Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Deion “ Coach Prime ” Sanders kicked off his second season at Colorado with a combative news conference Friday when he also celebrated his 57th birthday and became a grandfather.

Donning his signature shades and a Buffaloes baseball cap, Sanders started things off by thanking the person who left a card and several packages of fried pastries at the microphone.

“Trying to get my six-pack, I can’t eat these honeybuns,” he cracked in what would be the lightest moment of his 30-minute news conference, which he would conclude by professing his love for “85% of you.”

Sanders didn’t detail the source of his frustrations but there have been a couple of reports from outlets outside Colorado this offseason that painted his program in a less than positive light.

His testy exchanges highlighted the session at Colorado’s annual fall sports media day, which is typically a day of positivity and hope.

Sanders said he feels great physically after enduring health challenges a year ago and also feels better about his team heading into Year 2 as the Buffaloes move back to the Big 12 following the dissolution of the Pac-12.

Sanders retooled his roster, particularly in the trenches, after going 4-8 in his first season in Boulder last year.

He grew testy, however, when asked about his bolstered offensive line that will protect his son, QB Shedeur Sanders, who was sacked 52 times in 2023.

“What does ‘bolstered’ mean?” Sanders interrupted, suggesting “improved” was a better term “because I don’t know all that ‘bolstered’ stuff, I’ve never used that in a sentence. … Let’s say that. We improved our offensive line.”

So, in what ways could he try to accelerate the creation of the new offensive line’s chemistry ahead of the Buffaloes’ Aug. 29 opener against North Dakota State?

“What is chemistry?” retorted Sanders.

He shut down the next inquiry before it was even asked, from a CBS affiliate in Denver. He didn’t go into details about his beef with the national network, but it’s closely aligned with 247Sports, which this summer detailed a judicial judgment against son Shilo Sanders, a safety on the team, and his subsequent bankruptcy filing.

Sanders told the journalist it wasn’t personal but he wouldn’t allow him to ask anything. He similarly shut down another question as he verbally sparred with a Denver Post reporter he accused of always going after his program.

The reporter ultimately suggested they hammer out any disagreements in private. Sanders agreed but said he wouldn’t entertain any football questions from him until they had that conversation.

“I have a question over here,” offered Shilo Sanders, grabbing the microphone as he awaited his own turn at the podium. “Since this is your birthday. Do you have any birthday plans?”

Sanders replied that his kids probably didn’t get him anything, as usual.

His son then asked him about becoming a grandfather as his daughter Deiondra Sanders gave birth Friday to a boy.

“That’s why I don’t have time for this foolishness. That’s how good God is, that God would choose me on my birthday for my daughter to have her first child,” Sanders said. “The first time I’m a grandfather on my birthday.”

Sanders’ sons followed him to microphone and were asked about becoming uncles.

“It’s real exciting. My sister, I just got the text,” Shedeur said before being interrupted by his older brother, Deion Sanders Jr., who was videoing the news conference and informed him that their sister didn’t want them talking about it.

Shedeur complied.

“Oh, well, I don’t know what you’re talking about,” he pivoted.

Shilo Sanders cut through the laughter and ignored Deion Jr.’s admonition.

“He’s nice, he’s healthy,” Shilo said of his nephew. “I’ve seen him on FaceTime. So, I’m proud of her.”

“He just said don’t say nothing,” Shedeur cautioned.

“We’ve got some media control over here,” Shilo replied with a shrug. “All the brothers.”

All-American Travis Hunter was also scheduled on the podium but declined to attend.

