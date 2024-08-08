Two races are heading towards an automatic recount for Yuma County

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Two races in Yuma County appear to be heading to an automatic recount due to how close they were.

The recount includes the race for Yuma County Recorder on the Republican side and the Yuma County Supervisor for District 4.

Supervisor Tony Reyes is feeling confident, even with just three votes ahead of candidate Luisa Arreola.

Reyes says he's thankful for the win, and hopes the numbers stay the same after the recount.

“I mean it's always good to be on the winning side so hopefully, normally recounts just reinforce what the outcome is so hopefully this will be the end of it," said Reyes.

Meanwhile, the Yuma County Assessor winner on the republican side was Steven Seale, who won by more than 1,200 votes.

“My heart wants me to get crazy excited but I know we’re only half way there so yes I’m excited, I can exhale a little bit, but the goal is to win in November that’s the main goal here," said Seale.

The candidates were also able to share their goals are for the county if they're elected into office.

“All service border crossing not just the commercial crossing and we’re talking about resurfacing highway 95 we’re talking about more signalization in my district, we’re talking about just the normal stuff that happens," said Reyes.

While Seale would like to try and help people save money.

“My goal is to, by statute, do the processes I can in order to save people the most money they possibly can according to the Arizona Statute," said Seale.

And his democratic counterpart, Brian De La Hoya would like to help better teach the community about taxes.

“Educate the community on how property tax works, you know, provide either workshops, pamplets, etc," said De La Hoya.

The board will vote to allow the recount to move forward on Friday, and will also determine what day the recount will happen.

The Arizona Primary results were officially approved on Thursday.