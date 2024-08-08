A powerful earthquake hits off southern Japan; tsunami advisory issued

TOKYO (AP) — A powerful earthquake has struck off Japan’s southern coast, triggering a tsunami advisory. Residents were urged to stay away from the coastline, but there were no immediate reports of injuries or serious damage. The Japan Meteorological Agency says Thursday’s quake registered magnitude 7.1 and was centered off the eastern coast of Japan’s southern main island of Kyushu at a depth of about 30 kilometers (18.6 miles). It says tsunami waves of up 50 centimeters (1.6 feet) were detected about a half hour after the quake struck. Japan is one of the world’s most earthquake-prone countries.

