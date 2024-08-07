US federal judge again dismisses Mexico’s lawsuit against most gun manufacturers

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A U.S. federal judge in Massachusetts has again dismissed a $10 billion Mexican government lawsuit against six U.S. gun manufacturers. Mexico had argued the companies knew weapons were being sold to traffickers who smuggled them into Mexico and decided to cash in on that market. However, the judge ruled that Mexico had not provided concrete evidence that any of the six companies’ activities in Massachusetts were connected to any suffering caused in Mexico by guns. A lawyer for Mexico said the ruling allows the lawsuit to proceed against a seventh manufacturer, Smith & Wesson, and a gun wholesaler, Interstate Arms. Attorney Jonathan Lowy said Mexico is “analyzing the opinion and considering its options.”

