Tesla is recalling more than 1.6 million cars in China for a remote software fix

BEIJING (AP) — Tesla is recalling more than 1.6 million cars in China for a remote software upgrade to ensure that they warn the driver when the trunk is not locked shut. An announcement late Tuesday from China’s market regulator also said that vehicles with faulty trunk latches will be repaired free of charge. The recall affects some imported Model S and Model X vehicles and domestically made Model 3 and Model Y cars. The recall notice said that an unlocked trunk lid could open during driving, affecting the driver’s vision. U.S.—based Tesla will fix the problem through a remote software upgrade.

