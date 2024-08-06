Some Democratic backers of Josh Shapiro see a missed chance for a Jewish vice president

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris’ choice to pick Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate disappointed fans of Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, who was one of Harris’ finalists for the job and seen as someone who could help Democrats win a key swing state and make history by electing the first Jewish vice president. With his history of thrice winning statewide elections in Pennsylvania, Shapiro was seen as a strategic choice who could appeal to moderate voters, especially those in his pivotal state. But the governor faced critiques from some in the left of the party for a private school voucher program, natural gas infrastructure, and particularly his support for Israel’s war on Hamas.

