VOTER GUIDE: California Propositions
|Prop 1
|Change the Mental Health Services Act to Behavioral Health Services Act and issue bonds for veteran housing and housing for homeless persons
(This prop was on the March 5 ballot and passed successfully)
|Prop 2
|Issue $10 billion in bonds to fund construction and modernization of public education facilities
|Prop 3
|Repeal Proposition 8 and establish a right to marry
|Prop 4
|Issue $10 billion in bonds to fund state and local parks, environmental protection projects, water infrastructure projects, energy projects, and flood protection projects
|Prop 5
|Lower the vote threshold from 66.67% to 55% for local bond measures to fund housing projects and public infrastructure
|Prop 6
|Remove involuntary servitude as punishment for a crime from the state constitution
|Prop 32
|Increase minimum wage to $18 an hour
|Prop 33
|Repeals Costa Hawkins Rental Housing Act
|Prop 34
|Requires health care providers to spend 98% of revenues from federal discount prescription drug program on direct patient care
|Prop 35
|Permanently authorizes a tax on managed care organizations to fund Medi-Cal programs
|Prop 36
|Increase drug crime and theft penalties and allow a new class of crime to be called treatment-mandated felony, which gives the offender the option to participate in drug and mental health treatment