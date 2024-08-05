Skip to Content
VOTER GUIDE: California Propositions

Prop 1Change the Mental Health Services Act to Behavioral Health Services Act and issue bonds for veteran housing and housing for homeless persons
(This prop was on the March 5 ballot and passed successfully)
Prop 2Issue $10 billion in bonds to fund construction and modernization of public education facilities
Prop 3 Repeal Proposition 8 and establish a right to marry
Prop 4Issue $10 billion in bonds to fund state and local parks, environmental protection projects, water infrastructure projects, energy projects, and flood protection projects
Prop 5Lower the vote threshold from 66.67% to 55% for local bond measures to fund housing projects and public infrastructure
Prop 6Remove involuntary servitude as punishment for a crime from the state constitution
Prop 32Increase minimum wage to $18 an hour
Prop 33Repeals Costa Hawkins Rental Housing Act
Prop 34Requires health care providers to spend 98% of revenues from federal discount prescription drug program on direct patient care
Prop 35Permanently authorizes a tax on managed care organizations to fund Medi-Cal programs
Prop 36Increase drug crime and theft penalties and allow a new class of crime to be called treatment-mandated felony, which gives the offender the option to participate in drug and mental health treatment
