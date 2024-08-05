Strategically important military HQ appears to have fallen to Myanmar resistance in a blow to regime

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s military regime says it’s lost communications with the commanders of a strategically important army headquarters in the northeast, adding credence to claims from a militia group it had captured the base. The fall of the army’s Northeast Command in the city of Lashio would be the biggest in a series of setbacks and a significant blow to Myanmar’s military government this year as an offensive launched by an alliance of powerful militias of ethnic minority groups continues to make broad gains in the country’s civil war. Analyst Morgan Michaels on Monday called the loss the regime’s “most humiliating defeat of the war.”

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.